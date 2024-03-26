Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Invests $1.12 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.3% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,396 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $11,521,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,900. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $58.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

