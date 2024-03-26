Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Buys Shares of 52,505 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,215,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,808,000.

Shares of VO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,705. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

