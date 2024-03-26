Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Buys Shares of 5,097 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.97. 222,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,080. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.