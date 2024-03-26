Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.75

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 16130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Toshiba Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

