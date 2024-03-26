Toncoin (TON) Price Up 29.1% Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.03 or 0.00007218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion and $295.05 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00016284 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00022666 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,774.43 or 1.00091852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012266 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.60 or 0.00148618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,668,857 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,636,031.589023 with 3,470,225,283.8096085 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.41443667 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $368,961,164.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

