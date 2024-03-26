Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) CAO Sells $31,050.00 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,241.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Titan International Trading Down 0.2 %

TWI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. 234,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,695. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Titan International had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $390.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,963,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,379,000 after purchasing an additional 637,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,403,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 350,189 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Titan International by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 756,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 326,383 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after acquiring an additional 265,300 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

