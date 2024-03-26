Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Acquired by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC increased its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 272.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPIF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.15. 9,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,704. The firm has a market cap of $97.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

