Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.09. Tilray shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 8,657,552 shares.

Tilray Trading Up 12.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.30.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Tilray by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

