Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.09. Tilray shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 8,657,552 shares.
Tilray Trading Up 12.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.30.
In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
