Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.36 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.24.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,804. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

