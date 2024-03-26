Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 414 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments stock opened at $132.61 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

