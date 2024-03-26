Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,460 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 510,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,222 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $327.50 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 902.14, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,881 shares of company stock worth $72,230,185 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

