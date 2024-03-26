Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Berry Global Group worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

