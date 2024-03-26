Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $173.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Electric has a 1 year low of $92.11 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

