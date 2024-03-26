Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,134 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 87.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODG opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MODG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

