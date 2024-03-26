Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 57.9% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEE

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.