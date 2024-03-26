Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $9.94 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,215,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

