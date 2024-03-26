Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Bread Financial makes up approximately 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Bread Financial worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bread Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bread Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,605,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,650. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

