Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $532.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $510.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.08. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $347.45 and a 1-year high of $537.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

