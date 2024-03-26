Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 34.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 243.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Equifax by 23.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $261.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.73. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

