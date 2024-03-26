Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $10.50 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Exact Sciences makes up 1.7% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 51,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $490,635.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,299,496 shares in the company, valued at $77,086,102.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,879. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

