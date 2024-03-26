The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

SMG opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,154,354.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492 over the last three months. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,183,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

