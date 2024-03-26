The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.69

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.69 and last traded at $65.36, with a volume of 8931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.85.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5975 per share. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

