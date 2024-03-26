The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Target Price to $27.00

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 411.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SGMT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Sagimet Biosciences

SGMT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,758. Sagimet Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sagimet Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.