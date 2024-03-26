The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Stem (NYSE:STEM)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STEM. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.39.

Get Stem alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Stem

Stem Stock Performance

STEM opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.23 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stem will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $34,740.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,609.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $34,740.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,609.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Buzby purchased 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $61,178.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 768,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,890.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 130,418 shares of company stock valued at $238,045 and sold 524,467 shares valued at $1,215,826. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Stem by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 38,570 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,561,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Stem by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Stem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Stem by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after buying an additional 2,662,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.