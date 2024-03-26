The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $419.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $377.00 to $419.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $444.11.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $444.90 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $380.96 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $468.28 and a 200 day moving average of $455.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,174,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

