The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Mark Breitbard Sells 27,222 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,695,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,042. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities raised their target price on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GAP to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $2,363,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

