The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Boosted by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $71.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,578,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,417. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,584 shares of company stock valued at $13,562,939. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

