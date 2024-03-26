TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in TFI International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $159.34 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

