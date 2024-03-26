Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.67.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $151.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $157.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.48.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,393 shares of company stock worth $2,082,837. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

