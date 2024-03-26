Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCBI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,007.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,927,000 after buying an additional 68,211 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after buying an additional 547,336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,185,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 512.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI opened at $59.08 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $66.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

