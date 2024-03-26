Terumo Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 28th (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Shares of Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 28th.

Terumo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. Terumo has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $41.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Terumo had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terumo will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

