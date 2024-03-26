TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Down 2.3%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.51. 7,669,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 20,844,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WULF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WULF

TeraWulf Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.