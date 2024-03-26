Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $51,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.11. 464,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,395. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

