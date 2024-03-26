Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNYA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TNYA stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $381.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.65. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.09.

In other news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,078.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,019.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,078.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,019.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $37,257.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,642.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock valued at $122,867 over the last ninety days. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,459,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 291,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 470,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 107,352 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

