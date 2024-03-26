TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS stock opened at C$21.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.54. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$21.16 and a 12 month high of C$28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.16%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.