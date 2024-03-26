Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 3,197 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Chord Energy by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,250. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.16. 740,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $175.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.