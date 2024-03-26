Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. 39,046,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,130,168. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.28, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

