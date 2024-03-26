Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,243 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 61.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cinemark by 63.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

