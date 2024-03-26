Tectonic Advisors LLC Makes New $565,000 Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.48. 1,465,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,403. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.