Tectonic Advisors LLC Invests $817,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.83. The stock had a trading volume of 438,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,398. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $124.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.