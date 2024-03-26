Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $861,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.09. 33,654,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,197,430. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $292.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

