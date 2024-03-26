Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.30. 3,283,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,415. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

