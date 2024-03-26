Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 279,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,440,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

