Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 139.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $30,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

NYSE:CMC traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.30. 975,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,993. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

