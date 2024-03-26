Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BANF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 13.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 16.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $643,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $880,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $354,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $643,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,678,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Down 0.7 %

BancFirst stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,184. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

