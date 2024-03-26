Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.54. 1,509,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

