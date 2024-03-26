Tectonic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,159 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SunOpta worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,904,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SunOpta by 5,847.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SunOpta by 3,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,104 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 890,776 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. 663,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,227. The company has a market capitalization of $799.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 22.85%. Equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STKL. DA Davidson increased their price target on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

In related news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SunOpta news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

