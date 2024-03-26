Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 2,881 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Navigator worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Steinberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Navigator by 14.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 82,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navigator by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 119,355 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Navigator Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NVGS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. 142,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.46. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Navigator’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

