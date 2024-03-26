Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 151 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $259.18. The company had a trading volume of 963,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,403. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $260.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

