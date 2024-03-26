Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,412,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,132,000 after acquiring an additional 74,264 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,158,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,668,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,089,000 after purchasing an additional 239,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of TSEM traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $32.72. 544,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,876. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 36.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

